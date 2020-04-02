|
Gary Wilts
White - Gary D. Wilts rode into this world May 8th, 1942 and rode away on April 1st, 2020. He had many mishaps and had his final mishap on this tragic day when he rode away on the last ride, we must all take, before we meet again. A private family funeral will be held on Saturday, April 4th at the United Methodist Church in White with burial to follow at Fairview Cemetery. A celebration of life, memorial pot luck, and ride at Gilley's Grove in honor of Gary will be held at a future date, when public gatherings are once again permitted. Eidsness Funeral Home is assisting Gary's family with arrangements.
Gary was born to his parents Harm Wilts and Bernice Sletten Wilts and grew up in the Chancellor-Lennox area having many adventures with his brother Gayle and many cousins & friends.
His passions were his family, friends, horses, pets, hunting & home. He loved to rope and looked forward to weekly rides with his closest friends and family at Gilley's Grove. He touched many of our lives and shared his thoughts, stories, and knowledge with anyone who cared to listen. His kindness, quietness, love and respect towards all that were important to him was immeasurable. He liked what he liked and told you what he didn't like - he was comfortable in his own skin.
Gary is survived by his wife Laura; his children: Evonne (Michael) Weber, Gene (Jill) Wilts, Bruce (Christi) Wilts, Kelly (Rick) Ripp, & Calvin (Kristen Lindberg) Gellatly; his grandchildren: Amy, Megan, Jolene, Amelia, Hunter, Mackenzie, Rachael, Holli, Samantha, Colton, & Garrett; his great-grandchildren: Bailey, Wyatt, Aiden, Westin, Skylar, Hazel, Parker, Gavin, & Nathan; a brother, Gayle (Glenda) Wilts; special nieces: Kelly, Traci, Teresa; and a nephew, Korey. Gary was preceded in death by his parents and grandchildren Sarah & Brian Wilts.
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2020