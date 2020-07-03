Gayle J. HantzSioux Falls - Gayle Hantz, 73, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020 after her courageous battle with complications due to end stage kidney disease.Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Tuesday, July 7, at Christ the King Catholic Church, 1501 W. 26th Street with burial at St Michael Cemetery next to her husband, John.Family will be present to greet friends from 4:30 - 6:00 pm Monday, July 6, with a 6:00 pm Wake Service and Recitation of the Holy Rosary at the church.Gayle Jeanne Hantz, was born July 31, 1946 in New York to Larry and Louise Faini. They moved to Sioux Falls, SD as a small child where she grew up. She graduated from O'Gorman High school in 1964. She attended LPN school in Sioux Falls and then moved the Denver, CO where she met John Hantz.On May 24, 1969, she was united in marriage to John in Denver, CO and were blessed with 4 children. In 1978 they moved back to Sioux Falls to be close to family.She spent her years caring for people working as an LPN and unit secretary, retiring from Avera Hospital.She had a way of making everything into a celebration. From the Halloween food festivals to her famous sugar cookies, delicious birthday cakes, recipes of the day, monthly grandson dinners, and especially the beloved ice cream stops every day after school. She wanted every day to be full of fun and fanfare. Known for attending every activity of her grandchildren, challenging herself to be the first to arrive to get the best seats possible.She loved playing the piano, doing duets with her grandchildren and sisters as well as singing child play songs that only she knew. Her hobbies were crafting and quilting with her many beloved friends while teaching the love of her hobbies to her children and grandchildren.She loved road trips and adventures and was always up for last minute plans. Family was EVERYTHING to her. She always looked forward to the Faini family reunions to catch up with cousins, aunts and uncles.She touched so many people whose lives will not be the same.Grateful for having shared his life are his three daughters, Tonia Pierce and her husband Jay of Sioux Falls, SD, Tammy Skillman (Geoff Ellerbroek) of Sioux Falls, SD, Jessica Anderson and her husband Chad of Sioux Falls, SD and 1 son, David Hantz and fiancé (Katie Cacho and her daughters, Olivia and Makenzie) of Wentworth, SD and 11 grandchildren, Timothy Pierce, Douglas Pierce, Samuel Pierce, Rylee Skillman, Madeline Skillman, Ava Skillman, Parker Anderson, Ethan Anderson, Sophia Anderson, Brody Hantz and Corbin Hantz; her mother, Louise Faini, Sioux Falls, SD; her four siblings, Gerard (Deb) Faini, Sioux Falls, SD, Tom (Kasia) Faini, Sioux Falls, SD, Teresa (Mike) Knepper, Winona, MN, Donna Faini, Sioux Falls, SD; and nieces and nephews.She was preceded in death by her husband John on June 18, 2020; and her father, Larry Faini 1995 and her cousin Roseanne Zocco 2009.