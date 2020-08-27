1/1
Gayle Jean Brown
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gayle's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gayle Jean Brown

Tea, - Gayle Jean (McKillip) Brown, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Ralph Brown, Tea, SD, daughter Cindy (Bill) Nelson, Tea, SD, and son David (Cindie) Brown, Santa Maria, CA, five sisters, Sharon (Forrest) Lewis, Pringle, SD, Betty Best, Sioux Falls, SD, Barb (Ken) Bradfield, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathy Best, Edgerton, MO, Linda (Jim) Hanson, Sioux Falls, SD, five brothers Bill (Sharon) McKillip, Wentworth, SD, Bob McKillip, Sioux Falls SD, Mike (Sharon) McKillip, Price, Utah, Barry (Colleen) McKillip, Batavia, OH, Mark (Dawn) McKillip, Coeur d' Alene, ID, sister-in-law, Linda McKillip, Sioux Falls, SD, brother-in-law, Gary (Rikki) Jensen, Custer, SD, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A private family service will be held at a later date. www.harrisburgchapel.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 27 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Anderson-Jones-Corcoran Funeral Home
110 W Willow St
Harrisburg, SD 57032
(605) 376-7047
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Anderson-Jones-Corcoran Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved