Gayle Jean Brown
Tea, - Gayle Jean (McKillip) Brown, passed away on Monday, August 24, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer.
Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Ralph Brown, Tea, SD, daughter Cindy (Bill) Nelson, Tea, SD, and son David (Cindie) Brown, Santa Maria, CA, five sisters, Sharon (Forrest) Lewis, Pringle, SD, Betty Best, Sioux Falls, SD, Barb (Ken) Bradfield, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathy Best, Edgerton, MO, Linda (Jim) Hanson, Sioux Falls, SD, five brothers Bill (Sharon) McKillip, Wentworth, SD, Bob McKillip, Sioux Falls SD, Mike (Sharon) McKillip, Price, Utah, Barry (Colleen) McKillip, Batavia, OH, Mark (Dawn) McKillip, Coeur d' Alene, ID, sister-in-law, Linda McKillip, Sioux Falls, SD, brother-in-law, Gary (Rikki) Jensen, Custer, SD, numerous nieces and nephews, and a host of other relatives and friends.
A private family service will be held at a later date. www.harrisburgchapel.com