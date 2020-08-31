Gayle Pierson

Gayle PiersonSioux Falls, SD - Gayle Eleanor Pierson, age 83, passed away at home under hospice care on August 30, 2020.Visitation will take place at Heritage Funeral Home from 4:00-6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 2, 2020. Gayle's memorial service will be at Central Church on Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with a luncheon to follow.Gayle was born on July 25, 1937, in Minneapolis to William and Neva (Buehler) Arneson. She grew up in Madison, SD, graduating from high school as valedictorian in 1955. She and her sweetheart Gary Pierson headed to Brookings to become Jackrabbits and married on September 29, 1956. They both graduated from SDSU in December 1959 and then moved to Omaha, Pierre, Rapid City, and Colorado Springs, following Gary's job with the Army Corps of Engineers. Gayle was a homemaker, then taught at Air Academy High School in Colorado Springs where they lived from 1963-1970. They soon settled in LaGrange, IL and Gayle started a drapery/interior decorating business. She became a creative and talented self-taught seamstress, making window treatments, pillows, cushions, bed skirts and other home textile creations in this suburban Chicago area. In 2007 they moved back to South Dakota to spend their retirement years in Sioux Falls. Gayle was a volunteer at Active Generations Senior Center in Sioux Falls where she had a regular Meals on Wheels delivery route and also assisted people with shopping and other needs.Gayle and Gary lived their Christian lives as members of Western Springs Baptist Church in Illinois and Central Church in Sioux Falls. Their relationship with Jesus Christ and their church families, along with their own family, was the most important part of their lives. Gayle was a generous and kind woman who loved being with her family and she was always ready for the next adventure. She made sure that everyone had good pie to eat and she loved to add beauty and charm to their homes. She loved her garden and she loved to sing hymns. Gayle started each day reading God's Word and prayed unceasingly for her children and grandchildren.Grateful for having shared her life are her husband of 63 years Gary; her son Steven Pierson of Clarendon Hills, IL; her son Michael (Carolyn) Pierson of Galesburg, IL; her daughter Lynne (Mark) Thompson of Brookings, SD; her sister Mary (Rex) Rhodes; her grandchildren Rachel (James) Sanchez, Heather (Jake) Stewart, Nicholas Pierson, Andrea Pierson (Andy Doyle), Stephanie (Brandon) Norick, Marianne (Troy) Mergen, Paul (Tess) Thompson, and Carolyn (Jerad) Poss; and her great-grandchildren Dominic, JoAnna, Evelyn, Henry, Ellie, Jack, Andy, Charlie, William, and Leo. Preceding her in death is her grandson Brian Pierson.In lieu of flowers please direct memorials to the Children's Ministry at Central Church.