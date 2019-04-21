|
|
Gaylene A. (Hosley) Haber
Sioux Falls - Gaylene Hosley Haber, 70, peacefully passed away Maundy Thursday, April 18, 2019, in Sioux Falls, SD.
Public visitation with family present will be Tuesday, April 23, 2019, from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at First Lutheran Church Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be 10:00 am Wednesday, April 24, at First Lutheran Church Sioux Falls with burial to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to SDSU College of Journalism, Sioux Falls Catholic Schools, First Lutheran Church Missions and Outreach Committee or Chapter DA PEO Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Gifts can also be sent to First Dakota Bank in memoriam of Gaylene Haber.
Gaylene is survived by her children and grandchildren, Chad (Annette) Haber, Prescott, Walker, Chancellor; Heidi (Paul)Van Veldhuizen, Jack, Winter, Gabrielle and Sasha; John (Stacy) Haber Sabrina, Jasmine and Johnathon; brother, David (Jackie) Hosley, Sioux Falls; and lifelong friends, Jean Kramer and Collette Gesinger;
For a full obituary go to www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 21, 2019