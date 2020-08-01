Gen Ament
Sioux Falls - Gen Ament, age 94 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on July 31, 2020. She was born January 1, 1926 in Harrisburg, SD to parents Joseph and Anna (Blut) Reiter.
Gen moved to Sioux Falls at the age of 18 and started to work at the Credit Bureau. She became Office Manager before she left her job to start raising her family. Gen and her husband Bill were married on July 9, 1960 and spent many happy years together with their travels and enjoying their retirement together before he passed away in 2005. In later years she did volunteer work at Avera McKennan Hospital and was an active member of Catholic Daughters. Gen enjoyed playing bridge for many years and she treasured all of her friends that she met throughout her life. Her faith and her family were always the cornerstones of her life.
Our family would like to thank the staff at Avera Prince of Peace and Avera at Home Hospice for their wonderful care for Mom on her journey from Assisted Living to Full Care and to Hospice care. They were there with her when we were not able to be, and their kindness to her will never be forgotten.
Gen is survived by a daughter: Lori (Terry) Hilmoe; a son: Pat Ament; her grandchildren: Taylor Hilmoe, Blake Hilmoe, Katelyn Hilmoe; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband: Bill; her grandson: Chase Hilmoe; her parents; sisters: Margaret, Ramona, Katie and Irene; her brother: Joe and all their spouses.
Memorials can be directed to Bishop O'Gorman Catholic Schools or Avera at Home Hospice.
Visitation with family present will be Wednesday, August 5, 5:00 - 8:00 PM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be Thursday, August 6, 10:00 AM at St. Mary Church with burial to follow at St. Michael Cemetery. In the interest of public safety, masks are required. barnett-lewis.com