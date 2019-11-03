|
Gene Abdallah
Sioux Falls - Gene Abdallah, age 83 of Sioux Falls, passed away Saturday November 2, 2019 at Ava's House.
Family will greet friends from 2:00-4:00 pm with a scripture service at 4:00 pm Sunday November 10, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2109 S. 5th Ave., Sioux Falls. A funeral Mass will begin at 10:00 am Monday at the Church. In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to South Dakota Law Enforcement Charities, directed to the Gene Abdallah Scholarship Fund, 101 S. Main Avenue, Suite 100, Sioux Falls, SD 57104. A complete obituary is pending.
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019