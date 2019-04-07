|
Gene Bentz
Sioux Falls - Gene Francis Bentz, 94 of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Saturday, March 30, 2019 just five days shy of his 95th Birthday, at Dow Rummel Village.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Monday, May 6, with a 7 pm Wake service at Miller Funeral Home Downtown, 507 S Main Ave. Funeral Mass will be 10:30 am Tuesday, May 7, at St Mary Church, 2109 S 5th Ave with inurnment at St Michael Cemetery.
Gene Francis Bentz, son of Virginia Bentz born April 4, 1924 in Sioux City, IA. He was adopted by his grandparents Jacob and Julia (Frowel) Bentz and grew up in Emery SD. In 1941 Gene moved to Rapid City to attend Central High School. After high school, Gene briefly lived in California, working for MGM studios until a strike sent him back to Rapid City SD. During this time, he was part owner of beauty and barber shop and worked for Spritz Sporting Goods store.
Gene was united in marriage with Fairy Bell McPhail on October 15, 1948 in Rapid City, SD. He was a Truck Manager for Frontier Ford in 1957. In 1963 he purchased Fairway Ford dealership in Alexandria, MN. He moved his family in 1971 to Sioux Falls, SD as he became Used Car Manager for Ben-Hur Ford. Later he was Truck Manager, then Fleet Manager. Gene retired 1986 but continued being a salesman working part time at Soo Sports until 1994.
Gene was a member of St Mary's Church, Knights of Columbus, the Elks Lodge and was Exalted Ruler Moose Lodge in Alexandria, MN. He was an avid outdoorsman, hunter, boater and even a pilot. With Fairy, they enjoyed bowling, dance club, fishing and Minnekota Campers Club. They could also be seen at any activity or event where their children or grandchildren were participating.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children, Jay (Susan) of Sioux Falls, SD, Gina (Dan) Davis of Palmer, AK and Nancy (Jim Batterson) Green of Sioux Falls, SD; five grandchildren, Clara, Will, and Channing Bentz, and Samara and Roarke Green; daughter from previous marriage, Deanna Taggs and her son Ashley Nainoa Wong, Honolulu HI; and an extended family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Fairy Bell Bentz; half-sister, Darlene White Anderson; and grandson, Lance Taggs.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in Gene's name to Dow Rummel Village or Sioux Falls Catholic Schools.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 7 to May 5, 2019