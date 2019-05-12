|
Gene Edwin Schnabel
Dallas - Gene Edwin Schnabel, 80, passed away December 23rd 2018 in Dallas. Memorial service will be July 6th 2019 at 11:30am at Beadle West Apartments community room, 900 E 14th St, Sioux Falls.
He was born Oct 14 1938 near Eureka SD to Edwin and Esther Schnabel. He served 3 years in the Navy before marrying the love of his life on April 23 1961. He and Lori Wakeman raised 3 successful children, they lived several places due to work transfers with Western Electric and AT&T; Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Aberdeen SD and Albuquerque NM. Recently Casa Grande AZ to Granbury TX.
Gene is survived by Lori, daughter Tami Barker (Rich), sons Brad (Cindy), Rick (Barbara), Grandchildren Susan, Jennifer, Brandy (Scott), Shawn (Kat), Samantha (Tim), Great-Grandchildren, Ashley, Jeremy, Wayne, Ryne, Larissa, Cooper, Elizabeth, Grace and a sister Geri Beck
He is preceded in death by his brother Andrew.
Potluck fellowship to follow.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 12, 2019