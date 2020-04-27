|
|
Gene Fritz
Sioux Falls, SD - Gene Fritz, 84, went home to the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He was surrounded by his loving family.
A private family service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, April 30, 2020. Interment will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Gene is survived by his wife, La Rae, of 63 years; daughters, Rayna Fritz and Ronda Handel both of Sioux Falls, SD; four grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, and a sister, Karen Thompson of Sioux Falls, SD
Please read Gene's full obituary at www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020