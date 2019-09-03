Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
(605) 594-3700
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Garretson
101 South Leslie Drive
Garretson, SD 57030
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Good News Church
26th & Valley View Rd
Sioux Falls, SD
Gene Knock


1932 - 2019
Gene Knock Obituary
Gene Knock

Garretson - Orval Gene Knock, 87, died on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Palisade Healthcare Center in Garretson. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 AM Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Good News Church, 26th & Valley View Rd, Sioux Falls. Interment will be in the Lennox Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7:00 PM Wednesday, at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Garretson. Memorials may be directed to the Humane Society, Luke Society, Garretson Ambulance, or Garretson Fire Department.

Survivors include his wife, Marie, Garretson; daughter: Kathleen Hanson, Colton; stepchildren: Steven Dugan, Sioux Falls and Dawn Klepel, Sioux Falls; eight grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lila; and a great grandson.

minnehahfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Sept. 3, 2019
