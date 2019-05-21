|
Gene W. Mueller
Sioux Falls - Gene Walter Mueller, 77, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Good Samaritan Society - Luther Manor.
Gene was born on December 24, 1941 in Mitchell, SD to Walter and Gertrude (Rippe) Mueller. Attending school in Mount Vernon, SD, Gene graduated from Mount Vernon High School in 1959. Following high school, Gene began his banking career in Mitchell, eventually moving to Dell Rapids, and finishing his career in Sioux Falls.
Gene was united in marriage to Norma Jean Kretschmer at Flensburg Lutheran Church in rural Dimock, SD on August 21, 1960. Over a 58-year marriage, Gene and Norma were blessed with three daughters, three sons and many grandchildren. They enjoyed spending time with friends playing cards, square dancing and leading youth groups.
Gene was a member of First Lutheran Church and active in various church committees. Additionally, Gene was involved in: the Homebuilders Association; the Professional Real Estate Association; the Board of Realtors; Jaycees; and the Juvenile Diabetes Association.
A favorite of Gene's was to spend time outdoors. Hunting, fishing and horseback riding were some of his favorites. People were also a passion of Gene's. He could strike up a conversation with anyone. Naturally an optimistic person, Gene would have a smile on his face, and a handshake ready to greet you. Born on the eve of his Lord's birthday - he always put others first. His relationships were genuine.
His business summit was the creation of Dakota Mortgage Company. Culminating with the Hopkins family procuring it and forming CorTrust Mortgage. Gene led the company until his retirement.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Norma, and their children: Debra (Brady) Green of Sioux Falls, and their children Noah and Isaiah; Barbara (Pierce III) McDowell of Sioux Falls, and their children Ali (Anna Schettle), Pierce IV (Katherine Veenis) and Anika; Bradley (Michelle) Mueller of Sioux Falls, and their children Austin (Justin Goth) and Megan; Joel (Karrie) Mueller of Hartford, SD, and their children Joshua, Jessica and Jolyssa; Jennifer (Matthew) Malone of Oro Valley, AZ, and their children Elliott and Emmett; and Derek (Sandy) Mueller of Sioux Falls, and their children Isaac and Ethan. Gene is also survived by his siblings: Donna (Clyde) Olsen of Plankinton, SD; Mary Ann Hetland of Mitchell SD; Robert (Gail) Mueller of Mitchell, SD; Wayne (Judy) Mueller of Rapid City, SD; Harvard Mueller of Sioux Falls; and Roger (Carmen) Mueller of Mitchell, SD. Gene is preceded in death by his parents, his brothers—James and Kenneth—and brother-in-law, Harvard Hetland.
A visitation will be held Wednesday, May 22, from 5:00 to 6:00 pm at Miller Funeral Home (507 S. Main Avenue). A funeral service will be held Thursday, May 23, at 11:00 am at First Lutheran Church (327 S. Dakota Avenue).
Published in The Argus Leader on May 21, 2019