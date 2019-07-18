|
Gene "Geno" Waack
Sioux Falls, SD - Eugene A. Waack, 74, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away July 14, 2019 doing what he loved working on the farm.
His funeral will be held at 10:30am, July 23, 2019, at Central Church Sioux Falls, SD, with internment at 2:45pm at Jeffers Cemetery, Jeffers, MN.
Visitation will be Monday, July 22, 2019, at Heritage Funeral Home from 3:30pm-6pm.
Eugene (Geno) enjoyed many things like working with his hands, building, and tinkering with everything. He was a jack of all trades.
He had an awesome sense of humor and stubborn as heck. Everything about him seemed larger than life.
He shared his life with his wife of 44 years, Becky Waack, Sioux Falls, SD, his 5 children, Dawn Waack, Sioux Falls, SD; Laura (Frank) Steenhagen, Pipestone, MN; Mike (Lou) Waack, Tulsa, OK; Keith (Anna) Waack, Sioux Falls, SD; Amber (Brian) Sievert, Jasper, MN and his 5 grand children, Tierany (Taylor), Cara, Keely, Luke, and Levi; and 1 great grandchild Michael; and other extended family from whom he called daughters, sons or grandkids or great grandkids.
He loved his sisters Janet Drury, Louise Thorsgard and Duane Waack and many nieces and nephews.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 18, 2019