Geneva Waltemath
Sioux Falls - Geneva passed away Wednesday at her home in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be held on 4 pm Sunday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 3 pm. Additional services and interment will be at Hillside Cemetery at Ft. Lupton, CO on Tuesday, May 21, 2019
She is survived by her mother, Verna Schmitt; 6 children, Kim Madera, Steven McLoud, Kevin Kaul, Rodney Kaul, Nichole Billbe and Daniel Dafoe. www.chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 17, 2019