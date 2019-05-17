Services
Chapel Hill Funeral Home & Crematory
901 S Minnesota Ave
Sioux Falls, SD 57104
(605) 335-2286
Visitation
Sunday, May 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Funeral service
Sunday, May 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Geneva Waltemath Obituary
Geneva Waltemath

Sioux Falls - Geneva passed away Wednesday at her home in Sioux Falls. Funeral service will be held on 4 pm Sunday at Chapel Hill Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 3 pm. Additional services and interment will be at Hillside Cemetery at Ft. Lupton, CO on Tuesday, May 21, 2019

She is survived by her mother, Verna Schmitt; 6 children, Kim Madera, Steven McLoud, Kevin Kaul, Rodney Kaul, Nichole Billbe and Daniel Dafoe. www.chapelhillfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 17, 2019
