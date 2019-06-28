|
George Arnott
Sioux Falls - George R. Arnott, 86, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, died Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at his home in Sioux Falls. Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Eastside Baptist Church in Sioux Falls. Visitation with family present to greet friends will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the church. Additional obituary and online guestbook are available at www.georgeboom.com
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 64 years, Ruby of Sioux Falls; son, George Jr. (Sarah) Arnott of Sioux Falls; daughter, Valerie Avaritt of Tennessee; half-brother, Robert Arnott of Huron, SD; 8 grandchildren; and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents George and Bessie; son, John; brother, Harold (Ruth); and sister, Genevieve Loving.
Published in The Argus Leader on June 28, 2019