George C. Yesda
Sioux Falls - George Carroll Yesda went to meet Jesus on May 28, 2019. He was born to Samuel and Edith Yesda on April 24, 1936, in Sioux Falls, SD.
George served as a Corporal in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War from 1953 until January 1956 and was stationed outside Chico, California. He was honored in September of 2018 by attending the Midwest Honor Flight in Washington, DC, along with his daughter Shannon and many wonderful and patriotic Veterans from World War II, the Korean War, and the Vietnam War.
George was a man with a strong work ethic and was admired for his courage and honesty. He was a long haul truck driver for many years driving from coast to coast when he worked for Midwest Coast Transfer. Scott Donlea recently stated that he could listen to George's trucking adventures over and over. He also worked for CenturyLink, the Sioux Falls School District, and after retiring, drove many years for North American Wholesale Flowers. When George drove truck cross country for Midwest Coast Transfer, he unfortunately came upon serious vehicle accidents. In his travels, he saved two lives and helped many others. The one moment he recollected so clearly was the day there was a knock on his door and he was greeted by an elderly gentlemen who shook his hand and said, "Thank you for saving my grandson's life."
He enjoyed Facebook, a good steak, his nightly bowl of popcorn prepared by this loving daughter, Lisa, his dog Brownie and most of all his grandchildren and great grandchildren, who received many "Gramps likes" on Facebook. Other special memories in his life were bowhunting in Alexandria, Minnesota with his daughter Lisa, pheasant hunting with his son, Mike, and walleye fishing with Matt Rustman.
George was a very good man who did much for others. In his younger years, he was the selfless neighbor who would move snow for his elderly neighbors. He was the man who became close friends with the Pazour family from Pukwana, SD, whom he first met when Alby Pazour was in the hospital for cancer treatment. He would always go and visit the family at the hospital and Alby stayed with George and Connie when she was going through her chemotherapy treatments. To this day, the Pazour family still call him Uncle George and they have remained close to the Yesda family ever since.
For over 30 years, every Memorial Day, George took flowers to 11 family grave sites. This is the only year he missed that tradition that was so important to him.
Rest in peace dear Father, Grandfather, Great Grandfather, and Uncle. You left big footprints on our loved and broken hearts. Yours was a life of service. Your passing has shattered us but we know that you are only gone from this earth and now in the arms of your loving Jesus. Smile and dance as you meet all those special souls who passed before you.
Grateful for having shared his life are his children Shannon Hulzebos (Ron), Linda Faragher (Brad), Mike Mckeon (Sheryl), Gayle Kahumoku (Roscoe), Jolene Berreth, Lisa Donlea (Matt) Very special son-in-law, Scott Donlea; very special friends: Wally and Verna Wallenberg, Irv Wierenga, and Ron Tieman; grandchildren: Lily Olteanu (Bogdan), Emily Fessler (Curtis), Kelly Kahumoku, Heather Berreth, Cassie Thompson (Cody), Kyle Donlea, Kendra Malensek (Hunter), and Christopher and Nicholas McKeon; great grandchildren, Keali'ikauila Christian Olteanu, Kahekili Alexandru Olteanu, Kainoa Rafael Sebastian Olteanu, Kekoa Gabriel Olteanu, Lucian Olteanu, Nohea Olteanu, Kyson Donlea, Elliana Neurer, Brody Thompson, Ellison and Bennett Fessler, and many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews. Very special to him was his Wednesday morning coffee crew (Wally Wallenburg, Gordy Spars, Vince Keenan, Bob Perkinson, and Dwayne "Louie" Strum). He adored many other special and close friends including his 197 Facebook friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife Connie, his mother Edith and father Samuel, his brother Kenny Yesda, his sister-in-law Shirley Yesda, his sister Rosalie Stienke, his younger brother Ronnie, nephew Greg Yesda, his great niece Maranda Yesda, and great nephew Shane Robinson.
Memorial Services will begin 10:30 am Saturday at Miller Funeral Home, Southside Chapel. Interment will be in St. Michael Cemetery. Visitation with the family will be from 3:00 - 5:00 pm Friday at the Soutyside Chapel.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on May 30, 2019