George Clay
Beresford - George Clay, 94, formerly of Beresford, SD, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Centerville Care & Rehab. Viewing will be held from 12:00-1:30PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Worthing Cemetery, PO Box 104, Worthing, SD 57077 or to the charity of the donor's choice
.
He is survived by his daughters, Diane Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathy (Gary) Hansen, Eagan, MN and Faye (Roger) Schoellerman, Beresford, SD; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. wassfuneralhome.com