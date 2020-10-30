1/1
George Clay
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George Clay

Beresford - George Clay, 94, formerly of Beresford, SD, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Centerville Care & Rehab. Viewing will be held from 12:00-1:30PM on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Wass Funeral Home in Beresford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Worthing Cemetery, PO Box 104, Worthing, SD 57077 or to the charity of the donor's choice.

He is survived by his daughters, Diane Johnson, Sioux Falls, SD, Kathy (Gary) Hansen, Eagan, MN and Faye (Roger) Schoellerman, Beresford, SD; 10 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. wassfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
1
Viewing
12:00 - 01:30 PM
Wass Home For Funerals
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wass Home For Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved