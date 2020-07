George D. OlsonSioux Falls - George D. Olson, 83, was called to his heavenly home on Sun., May 3, 2020. His memorial service will be 2 PM Mon., Aug. 3 at Grace Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation will begin at the church one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial donations to Grace Lutheran Church, Augustana University, The Boy Scouts of America Sioux Council or The Masonic Lodge. Obit and online guestbook at georgeboom.com