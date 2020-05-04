|
George David Olson
Sioux Falls - George David Olson, 83, died on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Private funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls, SD. Public services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please direct any memorial donations to Grace Lutheran Church, Augustana University, The Boy Scouts of America Sioux Council or The Masonic Lodge.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Joan E. Olson; two children, Dr. Christopher (Linda) Olson and Jane (Bryce) Bell; four grandchildren, Britta (fiancé, Cameron Peterson) Olson, Krista Olson, Sarah Bell and Carter Bell; two sisters-in-laws, Dorothy Olson and and Bonnie (Alan) Steen; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. George was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. W.D and Isabel Olson; three brothers, Bill, Charles Allen, and Glenn Olson; one sister, Jane Nebeker; and his five canine companions, Joey, Jamie, Ginger, Rascal and Lucky.
A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 4 to May 5, 2020