George Dunn
Sioux Falls - George Dunn, 92, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020, at his residence. Private funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, May 15, 2020. A livestream of George's funeral service and an online guestbook will be available at www.georgeboom.com. Interment will take place at Riverside Cemetery in Huron. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to South Dakota Highway Patrol Association or the El Raid Shrine Transportation Fund.
George served as a Highway Patrolman for 23 years, retiring in 1981. He was a longtime member of the Freemasons and was involved with the Trinity Lodge and El Riad Shrine in Sioux Falls. George was a member of Hilltop United Methodist Church in Sioux Falls.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Valla Vee Dunn of Sioux Falls; four children, Georgene Jurgensen, Roger (Angie) Dunn, Dann (Rhonda) Dunn, and Darla Dunn; three step children, Melanie (Gary Kasperson) Letsche, Craig Hanson, and Kevin Hanson; nine grandchildren; and 12 great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Martha Dunn; brothers, Paul, Howard, and Ralph Dunn; and son-in-law, Russell Jurgensen.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 12 to May 13, 2020