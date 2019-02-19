|
|
George F. Kjeldseth
Irene, SD - George F. Kjeldseth of Irene, SD, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 after a brief, but courageous battle with glioblastoma.
Funeral services will be 1:30pm, Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery, Irene. Visitation will be Tuesday, February 19, 2019 from 5-7pm, with a prayer service beginning at 7:00pm at the Hansen Funeral Home in Irene.
George was born on July 21, 1946 in Trenton, New Jersey, to Milburn and Lois (Hoxeng) Kjeldseth of Volin, SD. He spent his childhood on the family farm, training horses, showing livestock in 4-H, and playing multiple sports. He graduated from Wakonda High School in 1964 and later from Southern State College in Springfield in 1969.
He married his high school sweetheart, Loann Heller, on August 31, 1968; together they taught and coached at Westfield, Iowa for 4 years before returning home to work on the family farm that held his heart for the rest of his life.
George was active in the Irene and Wakonda communities, singing and performing in plays, musicals and cantatas; watching area sports; playing fast-pitch softball, slow-pitch softball and fat-man basketball and coaching his daughter's teams. He served on the Irene School Board and Calvary Lutheran Church Council. He was involved in 4-H clubs and Augustana Boosters, but his favorite past time was catching all the news at Pump N Stuff, the Elevator or any livestock sale barn or show. George was famous for knowing the best places to stop to eat - these were eventually dubbed "George stops" by friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Loann; 3 daughters: Megan (Matt) Gauer of Phoenix, AZ; Jenni (Darren) Miller of So. Sioux City, NE; Jorcee (Travis) Hansen of Madison Lake, MN; eleven grandchildren: Allyssa & Addyson Gauer; Justin, Cassandra, Brandon, Andrew & Tanner Miller; Irie, Brevin, Keldee & Quillan Hansen.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family asks that memorials be directed to Calvary Lutheran Church in Irene or Hillcrest Cemetery Association.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 19, 2019