George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Friday, Apr. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Sioux Falls, SD
Sioux Falls - George S. Jacobson, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Ava's House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present is 5-7 PM Friday, April 5, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. A Liturgical Wake Service will begin at 7 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Carol Jacobson of Sioux Falls, SD; children, Jennn Jacobson and Geoff Jacobson both of West Hollywood, CA; granddaughter, Allison Corryn Jacobson of West Hollywood, CA; sister, Lois Stenzel; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019
