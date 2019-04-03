|
|
George Jacobson
Sioux Falls - George S. Jacobson, 79, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Ava's House. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:00 PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, Sioux Falls. Visitation with the family present is 5-7 PM Friday, April 5, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls. A Liturgical Wake Service will begin at 7 PM on Friday at the funeral home.
Grateful for sharing his life are his wife, Carol Jacobson of Sioux Falls, SD; children, Jennn Jacobson and Geoff Jacobson both of West Hollywood, CA; granddaughter, Allison Corryn Jacobson of West Hollywood, CA; sister, Lois Stenzel; and a host of additional relatives and friends.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 3, 2019