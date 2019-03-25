Services
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
(605) 582-5822
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Heartland Funeral Home
1801 Frontier Street
Brandon, SD 57005
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Our Savior's Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
George M. Henningsen

George M. Henningsen Obituary
George M. Henningsen

Sioux Falls - George M. Henningsen, 85, Sioux Falls, died Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Sioux Falls VA Medical Center.

Visitation with family present will be 5-7 PM, Monday, March 25, 2019, at Heartland Funeral Home, with Masonic Rites at 7 PM. Visitation will resume at 10 AM Tuesday, March 26, at Our Savior's Lutheran Church, Sioux Falls. Funeral services will begin at 11 AM. Interment will follow at Hills of Rest Cemetery with Full Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Shriner's Healthcare for Children - Twin Cities in George's memory. The following link may be used: https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/give/119312/?utm_source=shcmain#!/donation/checkout

George will be deeply missed by his wife, Gladys; three children, Gary (Heather) Henningsen, Sioux Falls, Gayla (Michael) Adrian, Morgantown, WV, and Gerald Henningsen, Sioux Falls; ten grandchildren;eleven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Beverly Goodsell, Bethesda, MD.

Full obit at www.heartlandfunerals.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 25, 2019
