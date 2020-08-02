George M. Walters Jr.
Lake Madison - George Melvin Walters Jr. age 84, died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. A visitation will take place on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 from 4:30 PM to 7:00 PM at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls. George's funeral service will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at the funeral home. His funeral service will be available to view online on Wednesday, please check www.georgeboom.com
for a more complete obituary and a link to this event.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Donna Walters; children, Beth (Jim Yosel) Moore, Brett Walters, Elliott (Deidre Klaus) Miller, Christopher (Sarah Cherrington) Miller, and Toby (April Hanson) Huber, daughter-in-law, Jody Walters; 8 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; 7 brothers, Ed (Lavonne) Walters, Glen (Norma) Walters, Joe Walters, Darrel (Marge) Walters, Alvin (Joy) Walters, Arvin (LaDonna) Walters and Ronald (Sandy) Walters; two sisters-in-laws, Judy and Kathy Walters; life-long friend, Bernie Flanagan; extended family, Monte, Larissa and Alyssa Patterson; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his son, Bruce Walters; parents, George Sr. and Grace Walters; four brothers, Henry, Dick, Leslie and Ervin "Erv" Walters; and one sister, Aleida Kruger.