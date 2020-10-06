George Meyer



Lester - George Meyer, age 79 of Lester, IA died Thursday, October 1, 2020 at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD.



Public visitation will be Wednesday, October 7th from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall in Lester, IA. The Meyer family will not be present.



A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. a week later, Thursday, October 15th at the Apostolic Christian Church in Lester, IA. There will be no viewing that day. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. The Meyer family has asked for social distancing guidelines to be followed. Jurrens Funeral Home of Rock Rapids is in charge of services.



In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to Apostolic Christian HarvestCall and/or the Lyon County Fair.



George is survived by eight children, Sid (Tana) Meyer and their children, Jarrett, Kalen, Louise and Morgan, all of Rock Rapids, IA, Sandi (Chad) TerWee and their children, Chase, Emily, Hannah and Kaitlyn, all of Larchwood, IA, Clark Meyer (fiancé Toni Stansbury), and their children, Colby, Parker and Bradyn, all of Sioux Falls, SD, Cathi Aeschliman, and her children, Isaac and Jordyn, all of Lester, IA, Wes (Dawn) Meyer, and their children, Logan, Jaxon and Carson, all of Alvord, IA, Wayne (Angie) Meyer, and their children, Brooklyn and Benjamin, all of Larchwood, IA, Gwen Christie, and her children, Taya and Trevin, all of Lester, IA and Glen (Heidi) Meyer, and their children, Kenleigh and Kohen, all of Alvord, IA; siblings, Mary Lou Streitmatter of Bloomington, IL, Raymond (Twyla) Meyer of Rock Rapids, IA, Carolyn (Robert) Banwart, Margaret (Eli) Grimm, Irene Banwart, all of West Bend, IA, Earl (Barb) Meyer of Brandon, SD, Paulette (Norm) Zaugg of Rolfe, IA, Lila (Mike) Wirtz of Goodfield, IL.









