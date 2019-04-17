|
George Murray
Sioux Falls - George Richard Murray passed away on April 14, 2019 with family by his side. George was born September 26, 1966 to Richard and Heidimarie (Hacker) Murray in Sioux Falls, SD.
George is survived by his wife: Teresa; children: Shawna, Skylar, Tony, Lexy, Brett, Shantel, Sonja, Sarah, John and their spouses; 14 grandchildren and 5 granddogs; he loved them more than anything in this world; sister: Barb (Danny) Murray-Hailey; uncle: Brad (Margie) Cox; sister-in-law: Chelle (Steve) Brown; several nephews, a niece and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, infant brother, Greg and grandparents.
Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM with family present. A Memorial Service will be Friday, April 19, 11:00 AM at Barnett-Lewis Funeral Home. A complete obituary is available at barnett-lewis.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 17, 2019