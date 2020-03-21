|
George Regan
Sioux Falls, SD - George Regan, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 19, 2020. Private family services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 followed by burial at Woodlawn Cemetery with military honors. The family looks forward to a public celebration of life this summer at First Presbyterian Church.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Regan.
George is survived by his wife, Judy; children, Carol (Doug) Christensen & Ed (Emily ) Regan; grandchildren, Jimmy & Henry.
www.heritagesfsd.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2020