George Robert (Bob) Krenos
Marinette - George Robert (Bob) Krenos, age 87 of Marinette, WI, passed away October 26, 2019. He was born December 18, 1931 in Sioux Falls, SD to George Constantine Krenos and Grace Alma Schildt.
George graduated from Washington High School in 1949. In 1947 while still in high school he enlisted in the South Dakota National Guard Unit, 147th Field Artillery Battalion, Hdqrs. Battery. He received an Honorable Discharge in 1949 so that he could enlist in the United States Air Force upon graduation. He was a USAF Korean War veteran who served from 1949 through 1952 as a high speed Radio Operator (Morse Code) and later became an Air Traffic Controller.
He attended the University of South Dakota and graduated from the School of Business in June 1956 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a Marketing major. August 28, 1955 he married the former Nila Eileen Anderson from Canton, SD. June 1956 he began a 32 year career with Sears, Roebuck, and Co. starting in Rapid City, SD as a management trainee. He then held various executive retail positions at Mankato, MN and Janesville, Madison, Beaver Dam and Marinette, all in WI. He was the store manager of the old Sears store in downtown Marinette and was instrumental in Sears' decision to replace that store with a new retail facility which became one of the anchor stores in the new Pine Tree Mall. George retired in 1987 having been a retail store manager 19 of his 32 year Sears career. He and his wife Nila were snowbirds who resided in the Sonoran and Mohave deserts of Arizona for 26 continuous winters.
George was a former member of the Elks, Lions Club, and Sons of Norway. He was an active member of Zion Lutheran Church and had served on the church council for many years. He was a life member of the South Dakota State Historical Society for more than 54 years. An avid reader of history, he had a very extensive library on the Dakota Territory, South Dakota, the Sioux, Cheyenne and other Northern Great Plains Indians. His library consisted of a large number of WWII books and many volumes of Norwegian history including emigration of Norwegians to America. He was a life-long member of the Hadeland Lag of America, a Norwegian organization of those persons who have family ties to Hadeland, Jevnaker, Norway.
Since retirement George spent thousands of hours researching the Norwegian geneology of his wife's ancestors. Some of his research is on file at the Wisconsin State Historical Society, the Vesterheim Genealogy Center in Madison, WI and in libraries in Iowa, South Dakota and also in Norway. He spent several years writing an unpublished book for his children and a copy of this book was gifted to the Hadeland Folkemuseum in Gran, Hadeland, Norway, which was placed in their library to be used as an aid to Norwegians who might be searching for their relatives in America. This research contains names, dates and additional information on more than 8000 of his wife's Norwegian relatives dating back fifteen generations to the year 1500.
Survivors include his wife of more than 64 years, Nila, one son, Robert (Patricia (Patty)), Las Vegas, NV, two daughters, Lori Krenos (Mike Urban), Marshalltown, IA and Wendy (Scott) Laundree, Marinette; grandchildren Nicole Laundree (Scott Swanson), Bellevue, WI, Brandon (Jennifer (Jenny)) Laundree, Suamico, WI, Kayla Laundree (Kyle Ford), Bellevue, WI, Sgt. Adam Urban USMC, Marshalltown, IA and Alexandra (Ally) Krenos, a student at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa. He was also blessed with five great grandchildren, great-granddaughters Hailey, Aubrie, and Kamryn Swanson, Eliana Ford and Quinn Laundree, and two great grandsons, Ethan and Emmett Ford.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister Mary Jeanne (Krenos) Doherty, Traverse City, MI and a brother Donald (Doris Anderson) Krenos, Yankton, SD.
Friends may call at Zion Lutheran Church in Marinette on Monday, November 4, 2019, from 10 until 11 a.m. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Keith Kolstad officiating.
Funeral arrangements are being handled by Hansen-Onion-Martell Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to Zion Lutheran Church or .
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019