George Sachen
Sioux Falls - George Sachen, 88 of Sioux Falls, SD, passed away on May 6, 2020, at Sanford Medical Center.
George William Sachen, son of Henry and Verna (Creitz) Sachen, was born on June 26, 1931, in Sioux Falls, SD. He grew up in Sioux Falls and graduated from Washington High School before enlisting in the United States Navy in 1951. He served as an Electrician before being honorably discharged in 1955, and returning to Sioux Falls. George attended Palmer College of Chiropractic in Davenport, IA and received his Doctor of Chiropractic Degree.
George was united in marriage with Patricia Thompson on April 25, 1959, in Washington, IA. The Couple moved to Sioux Falls, SD, and began to raise a family. George worked with his brother Henry as a motor rewinder at Electric Motor Repair until retiring in 1993.
A member of First Baptist Church, George was also Scout Master of First Baptist Church Troop 23 where he graduated seven Eagle Scouts. He was also a member of the American Massage Therapy Association, American Legion and VFW. He loved to spend time outdoors hunting and fishing.
He was nicknamed the 'Tweetybird man' known for his collection of bird calls, especially the cardinal. He enjoyed crafting wooden birds and passing them out to make someone's day, especially children.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Patricia, Sioux Falls, SD; his twin children son Robert Sachen and his wife Nita, Brookings, SD; Daughter Rosemary Murphy and her husband Anthony, Firestone, CO; 5 grandchildren Krista (David) Criss of Homer, NE; Joshua Sachen of Aurora, SD; Matthew (Rebekah) Sachen of Sioux Falls, SD; Austin Murphy and Duncan Murphy of Firestone, CO and 2 great grandchildren Emersyn Sachen and Katie Criss; and many other relatives and friends.
George was preceded in death by his parents, 3 brothers Charlie, Harry and Henry Sachen; and 6 sisters Betty Coulter, Ann Stratmeyer, Mabel (Sal) Erickson, Mary Erickson, Verna Miller and Lillian Berreth; and grandson Austin Kenyon Murphy.
The family will be holding private services with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 11 to May 12, 2020