George "Wally" Smart
Sioux Falls - George Wallace "Wally" Smart, 89, passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019, at Dow Rummel Village. A celebration of life will take place on Sunday, April 28, at Miller Funeral Home, Westside Chapel, 6200 W 41st St in Sioux Falls, at 2pm, with the family present an hour before (1pm).
Wally was born to Noah and Mary (Bauer) Smart, on July 12, 1929, in Mitchell, SD. He was united in marriage to Donna Morgan on September 12, 1950, in Letcher, SD.
Survivors include his bride, Donna and five children: Mary Lou (fiancé Dean Baker) Greenway of Mitchell; Kenny (Donna), Ronnie (Lindy), Renee (Ken) Keiser, Suzie (Rod) Bunkers, all of Sioux Falls, and 10 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Published in The Argus Leader on Apr. 27, 2019