George Stverak



Rapid City, South Dakota - George Charles Stverak was born on June 21. 1942 in Tyndall, South Dakota, the son of Wesley and Lydia (Dobesh) Stverak. He grew up and attended school in Bon Homme County and graduated from Tyndall High School.



George attended Southern State Teachers College in Springfield, SD. He later transferred to South Dakota State University in Brookings, South Dakota. He graduated in 1965 with a Bachelor of Science in Animal Science and Agriculture Education.



George was united in married with the love of his life Kathryn Jeanne Andersen on August 12, 1967 in Watertown, South Dakota.



His first job out of college was as a teacher in Wilmot, SD. After a couple of years, he moved to Esterville, Iowa and started as a salesman with Golden Sun Feed. He moved on to a career in the United States Government with the FmHA in Sioux Falls, SD, Yankton, SD and finally being transferred to Rapid City, SD.



In 1980, George and his wife took a chance on themselves and purchased the Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop located in Keystone, SD. This family business has become a familiar destination in South Dakota's tourism industry to this day. In 1994, they opened another location in Medora, ND where it remains open to this day. In 2000, George and Kathy built a commercial property called Teddy's Village in Medora that houses the Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop and other tourist stores.



George was an avid hunter enjoying elk hunting trips into the mountains of Wyoming and Montana. George took and active role in his kids' lives. He was a familiar face and voice at their sporting and academic competitions. When he wasn't at his businesses or spending time with his kids, he could be found with friends playing cards.



Grateful for sharing his blessed life are his wife, Kathryn Stverak of Rapid City; daughter, Anita Stverak of Rapid City; and twin sons; Jason Stverak and his wife Nicole and their son, Charles Joseph (CJ) of Ashburn, VA; and Jeffrey Stverak and his partner Misty Smith of Rapid City; a brother Wesley Stverak and his wife Norma; a sister JoAnne Thurman and her husband Jerry; nephews, Chuck, David, Todd, Bjorn, Joshua and Creighton; nieces, Lois. Carin, Kristen and Kim; and a host of other relatives and friends.



George was preceded in death by his parents, Wesley and Lydia Stverak; brother Wesley; sister JoAnne Thurman and her husband Jerry.



Your father's work is done. He raised a wonderful daughter and twin sons



God brought to this Earth a great man. And while his work is completed, your job is just beginning. Now, you have the opportunity to live out the rest of your time here in honor of what he helped to create.



Being the best you, which was impossible without him, is something that can never, and will never, be taken away from you, or from those of us who know each of you and consider you to be a very dear friend.



Visitation will be from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Tuesday, October 6 at Blessed Sacrament Church. The Funeral service will be at 10:00 am on Wednesday, October 7.



Burial to follow at Mt. View Cemetery at Rapid City.



Arrangements with Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home, Rapid City.









