George William Summerside
Pierre - George Summerside, 68, Pierre, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Avera-St. Mary's Hospital. Visitation: 5:00 - 6:00pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre with a Memorial Service at 6:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre with interment at Scotty Philip Cemetery, Fort Pierre, SD. A full obituary is available and condolences may conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019