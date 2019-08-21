Services
Feigum Funeral Home - Pierre
808 W PLEASANT DR
Pierre, SD 57501
(605) 224-4902
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Pierre, SD
Memorial service
Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019
6:00 PM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Pierre, SD
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
First Congregational United Church of Christ
Pierre, SD
Pierre - George Summerside, 68, Pierre, passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019 at Avera-St. Mary's Hospital. Visitation: 5:00 - 6:00pm, Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre with a Memorial Service at 6:00pm. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00am, Thursday, August 22, 2019 at First Congregational United Church of Christ in Pierre with interment at Scotty Philip Cemetery, Fort Pierre, SD. A full obituary is available and condolences may conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Aug. 21, 2019
Download Now