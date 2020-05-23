Services
Graveside service
Thursday, May 28, 2020
1:00 PM
Prospect Hill Cemetery
Norfolk, SD
Georgia A. Hales Obituary
Georgia A. Hales

A graveside service for Georgia A. Hales, 92, will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 28, 2020 at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. Reverend Peter Jark-Swain will be officiating. Memorials may be directed to Trinity Episcopal Church, 111 S 9 St, Norfolk, NE 68701 and Hero's Park at the Norfolk Veterans Home, 600 E Benjamin Ave, Norfolk, NE 68701. Arrangements are under the direction of Home for Funerals.

Georgia passed away peacefully on May 22, 2020 at the Norfolk Veterans Home.

Georgia was born May 30, 1927 to James and Marianne (Bergant) Barker in Winfield, Kansas. She graduated from Winfield High School and attended Oklahoma State University.

On November 3, 1950, she was united in marriage to Charles Robert Hales. She worked at a medical clinic in Stillwater, OK while Charles attended Veterinary School. They moved to Parker, SD in 1955 and owned and operated a successful Veterinary Clinic. Georgia's love for antiques came from her mother and later in life, she and Doc opened Hales Antiques in Parker, SD and then in Norfolk where they moved in 1974.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Kathy) Hales of Custer, SD, Carolynn (Doug) Costar, of Sioux Falls, SD, Joe (Julie) Hales of Norfolk, NE, John (Kim) Hales of Choctaw, OK; 6 grandchildren, Carri (James), Adam (Maria), Abi (Danny) Charley (Micheyla), Brian (Christin) and Scott (Brianna), 4 great-grandchildren, Lucy Georgia, Cora Jean, Wyatt Matthew, and Avery Christine.

She was preceded in death by her husband; sister, Dorothy Collins, and parents.
Published in The Argus Leader from May 23 to May 24, 2020
