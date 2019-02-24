|
Gerald Armitage
Sioux Falls - Gerald Armitage age 94 of Sioux Falls, passed away Wednesday February 20, 2019 at the V.A. Medical Center. Family will greet friends from 5:00-7:00 pm with a service at 7:00 pm Tuesday, February 26, at Miller Funeral Home 507 S. Main Avenue. Burial will be at 11:00 am Wednesday at the Canby City Cemetery, Canby, MN. Memorials may be directed to the ALPHA Center, 3405 S. Kiwanis Ave., Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Gerald Mikel Armitage was born January 29,1925 to Harrison and Ethel Armitage, in Canby, Minnesota, where his parents farmed and he lived his first 11 years. The family then moved to California where they had a grape ranch and he lived through high school and enjoyed running track and playing baseball. After high school, Gerald entered the army in 1944. He worked in the intelligence section as a file clerk, traveling to Hawaii, Japan and Korea until his discharge in 1946. After that he lived in California and then back to Canby, Minnesota where he farmed with his father and brothers.
In 1957, Gerald married Luella Holstein of Tracy, MN. They had three children, Owen, Eric (newborn death) and Nancy and lived on a farm near Canby. Gerald played and managed the Canby Comets baseball team where he had a most memorable experience in 1959 when he hit a homerun off Satchell Paige in an exhibition game with the Cleveland Indians. He and Luella enjoyed card playing, bowling, horseshoe with friends and playing games and camping with their children and later watching their daughter compete in high school sports. Gerald also began golfing and then in 1979 he started running road races and in 1981 he ran a marathon in Brookings, SD.
After retiring from farming, Gerald and Luella moved to Sioux Falls in 1984 to be near their daughter's growing family and for several years, Gerald experienced helping his son-in-law Dale in the building trade. Over the years, Gerald enjoyed playing with his four grandchildren, bowling, golfing and competing in Senior Games. In 1988, Gerald competed in the RAGBRAI bike race across Iowa. In 1999, Luella died and Gerald continued to live in Sioux Falls, playing cards with his special friend, Randi and bowling and golfing into his early 90's. Gerald won many events in the Senior Games and set many records in his age groups, all of which were eventually broken and later he would realize that "Everyone who competes in the games goes into strict training. They do it to get a crown that will not last, but we do it to get a crown that will last forever." (1 Corinthians 9:25) …
Even though Gerald had worldly success throughout his life, his greatest moment came on October 10, 2018 when he was 93 years old and the Holy Spirit softened his heart to believe in Jesus Christ as his Lord and Savior, in answer to years of fervent prayers of his family and friends. Hebrews 12:1-2 says, 'Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses, let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the author and perfecter of our faith…' Jesus said, "Very truly I tell you, no one can see the kingdom of God unless they are born again.' (John 3:3) 'For you have been born again, not of perishable seed, but of imperishable, through the living and enduring word of God' (1 Peter 1:23).
Gerald Armitage was preceded in death by his 3 older siblings, Evelyn, Ralph and Harriet, his wife, Luella and 2 sons, Owen and Eric. He is survived by his brother, Sig and many nieces and nephews; his daughter Nancy (Dale Jelen) four grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren: Jarvis (Emily Jelen), Judah, Shepherd, Keane; Heather (Dean Silkstone), Kaylynn, Benedict, Esther, Ulysses; Kayla (Tyler Hinrichs), Everett, Ella; Luke (Katarina Jelen). www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 24, 2019