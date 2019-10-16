|
Gerald "Jerry" Bruget
Sioux Falls - Gerald "Jerry" Bruget, 83, of Sioux Falls, SD passed away on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Funeral Service will be at 11:00 am Friday, October 18, at First Lutheran Church, 327 S. Dakota Ave. with burial at Woodlawn Cemetery in Sioux Falls, SD.
Visitation with the family present to greet friends will be from 5:00 - 7:00 pm Thursday, October 17, at Miller Funeral Home, 507 S. Main Ave., Sioux Falls, SD.
Jerry was born April 15, 1936 in Yankton, SD to Alfred and Alma (Kjelseth) Bruget. He graduated from Wakonda High School where he played football, basketball and baseball. In 1961 he graduated from Augustana College with a business degree and worked in a management assistance position with the Small Business Administration until his retirement. Jerry purchased the B&G Milky Way in 1970 and added a second location in 1980.
On June 11, 1966 he married Patricia (Pat) Boysen. They raised their three daughters, Lisa, Laurie and Amy in Sioux Falls.
Jerry was a member of First Lutheran Church, the Chamber of Commerce, Kiwanis Club, and other civic organizations. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, water and snow skiing and spending time with family.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Pat; daughters, Lisa Bruget-Cass (Loren), Chelmsford, MA, Laurie Berge (Scott), Bismarck, ND, Amy Orstad of the Twin Cities; 5 grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings: Glen, Levilla, Carolyn and Adeline.
Memorials may be directed to First Lutheran Church Media Ministries, 327 S. Dakota Ave, Sioux Falls, SD 57104.
Published in The Argus Leader from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019