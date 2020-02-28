|
|
Gerald "Jerry" Duane Sutherland
Gerald "Jerry" Duane Sutherland was born May 5, 1945 in Vermillion SD to Charles and Frieda Sutherland. He grew up and graduated from Humboldt, SD in 1963. Following High School, he joined the United States Navy and served during the Vietnam War on the USS Kittyhawk. He resided in Sioux Falls SD after his Honorable Discharge and retired from the South Dakota State Penitentiary in 1993. He worked at TSA Security until his wife April's death in 2005. Jerry passed away unexpectedly in his home with both of his children at his side.
Survivors include Laura (Jim) Platt, Dustin (Kelly) Sutherland; Grandchildren Brandy (Daniel) Pesicka, Kiley Lipes, Cory Sutherland and Great-Grandchildren Aiden and Charles Caiola.
Visitation with the family present will be from 5 to 7 pm on Monday, March 2, 2020, at Miller Southside Chapel, 7400 S. Minnesota Avenue. A funeral service will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Miller Southside Chapel with burial at Hills of Rest Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020