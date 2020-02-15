Services
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Memorial service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
2:00 PM
First Lutheran Church
Sioux Falls, SD
View Map
Gerald "Bud" Entringer

Gerald "Bud" Entringer Obituary
Gerald "Bud" Entringer

Sioux Falls - Gerald "Bud" Entringer, 86, died on Feb. 14, 2020. Memorial services will be held at 2 PM on Wednesday, Feb.19, 2020 at First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. His family will be present to greet friends for a memorial visitation on Tuesday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 5-7 PM.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Barbara Entringer; three children, Mike (Cathy) Entringer, Julie (Michael) Shire and Shelly Grant; two step-children, David (Connie) Oihus and Patty (Curt) Nelson; 15 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Marvin (Loretta) Entringer; sister, Diane (Wayne) Shjagstad; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Bud was preceded in death by his parents, William & Virginia Entringer; son-in-law, Jerry Grant; great-grandson, Ethan Shire-Edwards; brother, Dale Entringer; and two sisters, Judy Barker and Shirley Larson. A more complete obituary is available at www.georgeboom.com.
Published in The Argus Leader from Feb. 15 to Feb. 16, 2020
