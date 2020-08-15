1/1
Gerald Fitzsimonds
Gerald Fitzsimonds

Sioux Falls - Gerald was born in Los Angeles, CA on February 16, 1955 to Harry and Marjorie Fitzsimonds and shed his earthly bonds on August 14, 2020 with his wife by his side.

He joined the Navy in 1973 and served aboard the USS Douglas, receiving an honorable discharge in 1977. Gerald leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Sharon, their son and daughter-in-law (John and Monica), two grandchildren (Eivind and Helene), his beloved cats (Charlie and Emma), a twin sister (JoAnn), and younger brother (Michael).

He was preceded in death by his parents and older brother (Roger).

Per his request, he was cremated and there will be no funeral service.






Published in Argus Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
