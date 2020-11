Gerald HanischSalem, SD - Gerald L. Hanisch, 77, of Salem passed away suddenly on November 17th, 2020 at Avera McKennan in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Funeral mass will begin at 2 pm on Saturday, November 21 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Salem. The service will be livestreamed and a link will posted on Gerald's obit at www.kinzleyfh.com . Public visitation will be held from noon - 7 pm on Friday at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. Family will not be present.