1/1
Gerald "Jerry" Harr
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" Harr

Sioux Falls -

Gerald "Jerry" Arthur Harr, 84, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Mission Central, 40718 Highway E 16, Mapleton, IA 51034.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lauverne Harr, three children, Craig William (Lesa) Harr, Sioux Falls, SD, their two sons, Lucas and Levi Harr, Rev. Wade Michael Harr, Great Falls, MT his son, William Harr, Melanie Lynn (Mike) Ackerman, Spicer, MN and their sons, Jacob (Lisa), Nathan and Ryan Ackerman; two sisters-in-laws, Rae Harr, Sioux Falls, SD, and Donna Harr, Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Harr and Anna Tietjen; two brothers, John "Jack" Harr and Richard "Dick" Harr. For a more complete obituary and a link to view his funeral service online please go to www.georgeboom.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Argus Leader from Jul. 6 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
George Boom Funeral Home
3408 East 10th Street
Sioux Falls, SD 57103
(605) 336-1454
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved