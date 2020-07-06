Gerald "Jerry" Harr
Sioux Falls -
Gerald "Jerry" Arthur Harr, 84, died on Saturday, July 4, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Faith Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be held on Wednesday at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory in Sioux Falls from 3:00 PM to 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to Lutheran Church-Missouri Synod Mission Central, 40718 Highway E 16, Mapleton, IA 51034.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Lauverne Harr, three children, Craig William (Lesa) Harr, Sioux Falls, SD, their two sons, Lucas and Levi Harr, Rev. Wade Michael Harr, Great Falls, MT his son, William Harr, Melanie Lynn (Mike) Ackerman, Spicer, MN and their sons, Jacob (Lisa), Nathan and Ryan Ackerman; two sisters-in-laws, Rae Harr, Sioux Falls, SD, and Donna Harr, Sioux Falls, SD; many nieces, nephews and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Harr and Anna Tietjen; two brothers, John "Jack" Harr and Richard "Dick" Harr. For a more complete obituary and a link to view his funeral service online please go to www.georgeboom.com
.