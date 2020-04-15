|
|
Gerald J. Harsma
Sioux Falls, SD - Gerald Harsma of Sioux Falls, SD passed away peacefully surrounded by family, at the age of 86, on Monday, April 13, 2020.
Private family services will be held at Miller Funeral Home-South Chapel with burial at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
Gerald James Harsma, son of Gerald and Bertha (VanderZiel) Harsma, was born March 25, 1934 in Rock Rapids, IA.
Gerald was united in marriage with Evelyn Jeanette Eernisse on November 29, 1953 in Valley Springs, SD and they lived in Sioux Falls, SD where they raised their four children, Rick, Vicki, Lori, and James.
Gerald graduated from Humboldt High School in 1952. He received his engineering degree through correspondence courses and worked with several companies around the world, designing controls and piping systems. During his free time, he enjoyed wood-working and gardening. He also loved fishing and spending time with his children and grandchildren. Later, he turned to bread-baking, Scrabble, and Words with Friends to fill his time. Throughout their 60 years of marriage, Evelyn and Gerald enjoyed cooking together and loved hosting weekly Sunday dinners for their extended family and friends.
Grateful for having shared his life, are his children and their spouses, Rick and Theresa Harsma (Owatonna, MN), Vicki and Larry Jelsma (Sioux Falls, SD), Lori and Steve Grimes (Sioux Falls, SD), James and Julie Harsma (Sioux Falls, SD); 11 grandchildren and their spouses, 8 great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Evelyn, and a brother, Don.
www.millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Apr. 15 to Apr. 16, 2020