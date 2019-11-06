Services
Wass Home For Funerals
301 N 3Rd St
Beresford, SD 57004
(605) 763-2232
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Komstad Covenant Church
rural Beresford, SD
Prayer Service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Komstad Covenant Church
rural Beresford, SD
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
Komstad Covenant Church
rural Beresford, SD
Beresford - Gerald Landeen, age 69, died peacefully at his home Nov. 4, 2019. Funeral services will be 2PM Sat., Nov. 9th at Komstad Covenant Church, rural Beresford. Visitation with the family present is 6-8PM Fri., Nov. 8th at the church with a prayer service at 7PM.

Survivors include his wife of 43 years, Shelly; children, Amy (Nathan) Peterson, Phoenix, AZ, Ann (Jarrod) Johnson, Beresford, Amber (Bryan) Paulsen, Beresford, John Landeen (Shawnna Davis), Irene, and Joe (Kylee) Landeen, Beresford; 5 grandchildren, mother-in-law, Rose Marie Austin; sisters, Karen (Bill) Rush and Colleen (DeLynn) Stene. wassfuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2019
