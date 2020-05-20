|
Gerald Lotton
Sioux Falls - Gerald Lotton, architect, Sioux Falls, SD, died May 19, 2020, in Sioux Falls. He was 73.
Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sheila Lotton; daughter, Megan Koch (Andy); sons, Jonathan Lotton (Amanda), Aaron Lotton (Carey), and Benjamin Lotton; thirteen grandchildren; and his brother, Donald Lotton (Linda). He was preceded in death by his parents, Iwan and Anastasia.
A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral, with interment at St. Michael Cemetery.
millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 20 to May 21, 2020