Sioux Falls - Gerald Lotton, architect, Sioux Falls, SD, died May 19, 2020, in Sioux Falls. He was 73.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife, Sheila Lotton; daughter, Megan Koch (Andy); sons, Jonathan Lotton (Amanda), Aaron Lotton (Carey), and Benjamin Lotton; thirteen grandchildren; and his brother, Donald Lotton (Linda). He was preceded in death by his parents, Iwan and Anastasia.

A private family funeral mass will be held at St. Joseph Cathedral, with interment at St. Michael Cemetery.

millerfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 20 to May 21, 2020
