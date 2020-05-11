|
Gerald Mead
Salem, SD - Gerald Mead, 53, of Salem passed away surrounded by his family on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at his home. A private family funeral service will begin at 10:30 am on Thursday, May 14 at Kinzley Funeral Home in Salem. The service will be livestreamed and a link will be posted on Gerald's obituary at www.kinzleyfh.com at the time of the service. Burial will follow at Wildwood Cemetery. If you'd like to join the family for the burial service, please be to the cemetery by 11 am. Visitation with family present will begin at 5 pm on Wednesday with a prayer service to begin at 7pm. www.kinzleyfh.com
Published in The Argus Leader from May 11 to May 12, 2020