Gerald Michael (Buck) Donovan
Sioux Falls - Gerald Michael (Buck) Donovan was born November 17, 1935 to Dennis and Gertrude (Vandersnick) Donovan in Garretson, So. Dak. He grew up on the family farm west of Garretson and attended Bothun School.
He farmed with his dad until he began working for Blue Construction in Sioux Falls followed by employment with Karlin's Garbage Service.
A farmer at heart, he went back to farming with his dad until the fall of 1985 when he moved to Arizona City, AZ. There he was a groundskeeper for the local golf course until retiring in May 2008.
Buck was an avid Notre Dame and Green Bay Packers fan and enjoyed reading, fishing and visiting with friends and relatives. He will be remembered by his nieces and nephews as the uncle who either spoiled them with treats from Midway and Baltic Corner or for teaching them how to milk cows or to drive.
Known to all as man with a big heart, a close friend said of him, "If Buck had a dollar, then you had a dollar." The following poem was written for him when he retired:
"Whenever a project need done, There was Buck standing by. With tools in hand and working, Never ever asking why. What's this? You're leaving? Whoever will take your place? There just isn't another BUCK around, In the whole darn human race!"
Buck will be lovingly remembered by his children: Andrew (Carmen) Donovan, Marsha (Ted) Rederth, Susan (Jeff) Gerry, and Michael James; grandchildren: Taylor Donovan, Alex Gerry, Marcus Anderson, Jacob James, Julyus James; great grandchildren Bayleigh, Piper, Avery, Juleah and siblings Larry Donovan, Mary Engebretson, Joe Donovan, and Kitty Donovan and a host of nephews and nieces. Preceding him in death were his daughter Ginger, his parents, brother Jack and two sisters, Lois Petersen and Pat Heil.
As per his wishes he will be cremated and interred next to his daughter at St. Michael's Cemetery, Sioux Falls, So. Dak. Graveside service will be August 12th at 11 a.m. at St. Michael Catholic Cemetery.
Published in The Argus Leader on July 28, 2019