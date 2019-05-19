|
|
Gerald Parker
Sioux Falls - Gerald L. Parker, 87 of Sioux Falls, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Bethany Home in Sioux Falls. Funeral Services will be 10:00 AM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at George Boom Funeral Home & On-Site Crematory, Sioux Falls, SD. Visitation will be on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 PM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Beaver Valley Alive, Beaver Valley Lutheran Church.
Grateful for sharing his life are his three children, Gary Parker and his wife, Patty of Valley Springs, Linda Null and her husband, Jerry of Centerville, SD, and Bruce Parker and his wife, Julie of Boca Raton, FL; 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; brother, Melvin (JoAnn) Parker of Mesa, AZ; sister, Eva Hinricher of Knoxville, IA; brother, Keith (Lucy) Parker of Webster, SD; and a host of additional relatives and friends. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice; parents, Elmer and Flossie (Elliott) Parker; two grandchildren, Clinton and Catherine Null; siblings, Laura, Llye and Arlett.
Published in The Argus Leader on May 19, 2019