Gerald Ray "Gerry" Kehrwald



Gerald Ray "Gerry" Kehrwald , 86, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in El Paso, TX. Born on January 31, 1934 in Lesterville, SD, he was the son of Grace (Casanova) Kehrwald and Ray Kehrwald. Gerry served in the Navy and was stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. Quick with a story, he spent the majority of his life in sales and enjoyed Twins games in the skybox in the company of former players. Through his work, he and his family lived in many places throughout the country, including Rochester, MN, Grand Island, NE, Golden, CO, Las Cruces, NM, and Frostburg, MD. He loved working with his hands, whether it be woodworking, car repairs or household projects. He is survived by his sons, Craig Kehrwald and wife, Michelle, of El Paso, and Kevin Kehrwald and wife, Kristin, of Frostburg, MD. He also leaves behind his granddaughters, Kyle Kehrwald of Dallas, TX and Ella Valentine of Frostburg. Gerry is survived by his brother and sister-in-law, Dan and Leslie Kehrwald of Loveland, CO as well as his nieces and nephews, Randy Ruud, Richard Ruud, Nicole Green, Andrea Kehrwald Kellogg, and Karlie Kehrwald-Lindgren. No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are entrusted to Crestview Funeral Home, El Paso, Texas. In lieu of Flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Legion, Farraday Post 24, of Frostburg, MD or the American Legion of their choice.









