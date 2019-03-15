Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-4200
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Dell Rapids, SD
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Schreier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald "Jerry" Schreier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald "Jerry" Schreier Obituary
Gerald "Jerry" Schreier

Dell Rapids, SD - Gerald "Jerry" F. Schreier, 85, of Dell Rapids went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids. Burial with Military Honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM followed by a Wake Service at 5:00 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Minnehaha Funeral Home in Dell Rapids. He is survived by his wife, Clara of Dell Rapids; five children, Patrick Schreier of Apple Valley, MN, Noreen (Jerry) Abrahamson of Omaha, NE, James (Christine) of Fargo, ND, Timothy (Paula) of Dell Rapids, SD and Jeffrey (Jodie) of Moorhead, MN; ten grandchildren, Colleen Schreier, Diana Schreier, Jared (Kelsey) Abrahamson, Elyse Abrahamson, Jocelyn Abrahamson, Emily (Jon) Schroeder, Meghan Schreier, Abby (Robert) Gregersen, Jacob (Trystan) Schreier, Zacharey Schreier and several cousins, nieces and nephews. minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now