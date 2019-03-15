|
Gerald "Jerry" Schreier
Dell Rapids, SD - Gerald "Jerry" F. Schreier, 85, of Dell Rapids went to be with the Lord Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at Dells Nursing and Rehab Center. Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:00 AM Monday, March 18, 2019 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Dell Rapids. Burial with Military Honors will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 3:00 to 5:00 PM followed by a Wake Service at 5:00 PM Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Minnehaha Funeral Home in Dell Rapids. He is survived by his wife, Clara of Dell Rapids; five children, Patrick Schreier of Apple Valley, MN, Noreen (Jerry) Abrahamson of Omaha, NE, James (Christine) of Fargo, ND, Timothy (Paula) of Dell Rapids, SD and Jeffrey (Jodie) of Moorhead, MN; ten grandchildren, Colleen Schreier, Diana Schreier, Jared (Kelsey) Abrahamson, Elyse Abrahamson, Jocelyn Abrahamson, Emily (Jon) Schroeder, Meghan Schreier, Abby (Robert) Gregersen, Jacob (Trystan) Schreier, Zacharey Schreier and several cousins, nieces and nephews. minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader on Mar. 15, 2019