Geraldine Bucher
Sioux Falls - Geraldine (Mickey) Jandl Bucher, 81, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Ava's House in Sioux Falls from a very brief illness with lung cancer. Mickey was born December 14, 1937 to Esther and Martin Jandl in Sioux Falls, SD. She married Ferd Bucher July 15, 1955. They had 2 children, Debbie and Steve. She was the "glue" that kept the family together.
She is survived by her daughter, Deb Bucher Stofferahn; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, Sean and his children, Hunter (Searra) and Faith; Patrick (Tabitha) and their children, Breanna and Emillee; David (Jenn) and their children, Taylor and Sam; Adam (Sam) and children, Summer and Connor; Pam (Chris) Hawks and her children, Ella and Sophia; Susan Bucher; Joseph (Alyssa) and their children, Brody, Lexi and Colton; Kristopher (Cristina) and their children, Noel, Victoria and Lukas; her sister, Betty (Don) Jones; her brother Lee (Carol) Jandl and many special friends, especially Dave and Kim Baney. She was preceded in death by her husband, her son, Steve, her parents and a brother, Martin Jandl, Jr.
A memorial service will begin at 7:00 p.m., Thursday, February 28, 2019 at Heritage Funeral Home. Visitation with the family present will begin at 5:30 Thursday. www.heritagesfsd.com.
Published in The Argus Leader on Feb. 26, 2019