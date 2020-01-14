Services
Minnehaha Funeral Home - Dell Rapids
104 East 4th Street
Dell Rapids, SD 57022
(605) 428-4200
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM
Geraldine Irvine


1924 - 2020
Geraldine Irvine Obituary
Geraldine Irvine

Colton/Sioux Falls - Geraldine L. Irvine, 95, of Sioux Falls formerly of Colton died Monday, January 13, 2020, at Dow Rummel Village in Sioux Falls.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020 at the Minnehaha Funeral Home, Dell Rapids, with burial in the Dell Rapids Cemetery. Visitation will begin one hour before the service.

Geraldine Louella Wold was born July 3, 1924 to Mabel (Arneson) and Carl A. Wold in Colton. She married Carroll Irvine on February 14, 1946. They were blessed with one son, Robert. In 1957 nephew, Harley Redlin joined their family on the farm near Colton. Geraldine loved family, especially spending time with her grandchildren.

She had a lifetime love of music, dancing, and spent many years as a drummer with the St. Jacob's Kitchen Band. She and Carroll enjoyed camping with friends and living in the country,

Grateful for having shared her life are her husband, Carroll, Sioux Falls; a son Robert (Tina), Harrisburg; special nephew, Harley Redlin; two grandchildren, Doug Irvine and Amy (Bryon) Thurston; and two great grandchildren, Rebecca Pinkerton and Wyatt Thurston.

minnehahafuneralhome.com
Published in The Argus Leader from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
